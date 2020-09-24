Court News | K2 Million Debt Lands Kasama MP In Court

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

RL Extremely Investment Limited has dragged Kasama Member of Parliament Mr Kelvin Sampa to the Lusaka High Court for failing to pay over K2 million for safety boots supplied to him in 2019.

According to a statement of claim filed in the principal registry, RL Extrem Investment Limited stated that by contracts in writing dated November 2019, it supplied Mr Sampa, who is also PF national youth chairperson, with 226 security boots at K550,00 per pair totaling K124,300.00.

The company states that it further supplied another 4,200 security and safety boots

at K430 per pair, which brought the total to K1,890.000 and Mr Sampa is supposed to pay a total of K2,014,300.00.

Mr Sampa was to pay 50 per cent of the total amount upon delivery of the goods, but the company claims the defendant failed to honour the contract term and could not pay any amount towards the total cost of the boots.

RL Extrem stated that a demand letter dated 23rd June, 2020 addressed to Mr Sampa‘s Advocates, J and M Advocates, was sent for payment of K2,014,300.00 but that the defendant has failed to pay the money.