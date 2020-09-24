Crime | More Nyau Dancers Arrested Over Colleague’s Murder

The number of Nyau dancers arrested in connection with the murder of their colleague who burnt down the Nyau hideout locally known as Dambwe at Vwala village in Chief Chikuwe area of Kasenengwa District has risen to six.

This followed the arrest of two more suspects by Police yesterday.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the six suspects are detained at Chipata Central Police station.

Mr Sakala said the suspects will soon be charged while others will be turned into state witnesses.

Chipateni Soko was tortured by the dancers after he burnt down the Dambwe on Thursday and succumbed to the wounds on Friday.

During burial at Vwala grave yard some people sung songs denouncing the traditional dancers.

The villagers vented their anger on the reconstructed Dambwe which they set ablaze and destroyed drums.