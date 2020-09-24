Micho Axes Nsabata, Chama

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned 40 players to a local camp ahead that commences on Sunday October 28.

The squad has been assembled to prepare for a series of international friendly matches that will start with Zambia hosting Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium on October 7 before facing South Africa and Kenya away.

Micho has combed through the local league for the most promising local talents that has a blend of youth and experienced players.

The coach has one eye on the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will be played in January 2021 and also the back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana in November.

Micho has been yearning for international action since taking over the Chipolopolo job in February with his only assignment having come on March 12 when Zambia hosted Malawi in an international friendly that the Chipolopolo won 1-0 through a Collin Sikombe goal.

Micho’s assistant coach Dushan Stojanovic and goalkeeper coach Miroslav Stoijnic will be in charge of the training as Micho is currently away in Croatia with the under-15 national team.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)

Gift Zulu (Nkana), Kondwani Chiboni, Benson Sakala, Zachariah Chilongoshi (all Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu, Boyd Musonda (both Zanaco), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi), Laurent Muma (Forest Rangers), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Godfrey Ngwenya, George Chisala (both Power Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba, Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Ricky Banda (Indeni), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)

(Credit: FAZ)