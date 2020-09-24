No Cops Were Present When Cadres Destroyed UPND Vehicle In Kasama, Say Police

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

The Zambia Police Service has said no police officers were in the vicinity when PF cadres in Kasama damaged a UPND vehicle at Shoprite during the Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Police spokesperson Mrs Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that it was not correct to say that police officers stood by and did nothing when cadres destroyed a UPND vehicle.

“There were no police officers in the vicinity where the fracas happened except for an officer who was performing guard duties at a nearby Bank. The officer the women were referring to in the video was the one who was guarding the Bank and another vehicle which was passing by with only one officer who did not know what was happening at shoprite,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She said the officer at the Bank could not leave because that was a sensitive vital institution but he communicated the information to command in the area and officers were dispatched to manage the situation, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

“As Police, we immediately communicated to the public through various media institutions what had transpired on the ground on the material day but surprisingly, some people have decided to move on with propaganda,” Mrs Katongo said.

“It is disappointing that Dr Nevers Mumba has also decided to throw his weight behind people peddling unverified information through social media without him seeking verification on what had transpired.”