There Was No Scheduled Monze Trip For President Lungu – State House

Lusaka ~ Thur, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

State House has clarified that President Edgar Lungu did not have any planned trip to Southern Province this week as such information is always communicated officially.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Mr Isaac Chipampe has told Zambia Reports that information being circulated that the Head of State had cancelled his trip to Southern Province was false as no such trip was ever planned.

Mr Chipampe has advised that State House was not aware of any planned visit to Southern Province by President Lungu and any information to this effect is therefore false and misleading.

“There is always official communication from State House whenever the President is visiting any area and on this particular issue regarding the purported visit to Monze, there has not been any trip of that sort planned, so this so-called cancellation is bogus,” Mr Chipampe said.

The UPND is circulating false information on Facebook that President Lungu has cancelled a trip to Monze scheduled for Friday, when State House had not made any announcement of such a move.