Politics | Green Party Takes ECZ To Task Over Voter Registration

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Green Party has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to explain which law empowers them to cancel a voter’s register.

Party president Peter Sinkamba said the announcement by ECZ that the current voter register will not be valid in 2021 is not backed by any law.

He said his party has reviewed the 2016 amended Constitution of Zambia and has not found provisions that allow ECZ to annul or cancel approved voter’s register.

Mr Sinkamba has argued that deregisteration of a voter only applies when one ceases to be a Zambian citizen, when a person is no longer 18 years and when the person is no longer in possession of a Green National Registration Card.

He has said the ECZ can only amend the register by way of updating it and not what has been announced.

Mr Sinkamba said the ECZ should indicate which law they used when issuing such a statement or reverse their earlier announcement.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has started the pre-online voter registration ahead of the 2021 General Election.

The commission has also indicated that only those who will register will be eligible to vote as the 2016 register will not be valid.