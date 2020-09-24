Prosecution Of Traffic Offenders Has Reduced Accidents – RTSA Boss

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) director and chief executive officer Gladwell Banda has said the initiative to prosecute road traffic offences is a key milestone in reducing road traffic accidents in Zambia.

Speaking at the official opening of a two-day workshop for Principal Resident Magistrates in Lusaka today, Mr Banda said RTSA is earmarked to enhance the prosecution of high risk traffic violations through the magistrates’ courts country-wide.

He reaffirmed RTSA’s commitment to working with other stakeholders in improving the road safety profile of the country, adding that the effective enforcement of the law and prosecution of traffic offences has been identified as one of the most effective ways of deterring motorists from committing traffic offences.

He said the move culminates into the reduction in road traffic crashes.

Currently, prosecution of traffic offences is being consistently done in Lusaka under the Fast Track Court, which has played a significant role in changing driver behaviour among motorists in Lusaka, especially in relation to the offences of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

This is contained in a statement issued by RTSA’s head of public relations, Fredrick Mubanga.