Vespers’ Family Gets K500,000 Compensation

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The family of fourth year UNZA student Vespers Shimuzhila has finally been compensated by the state with K500,000.

Vespers, who was a student in the school of education, was killed at campus on 5th October, 2018 during a riot when police officers threw teargas in her room where she and her colleagues sought refuge.

Her father Mr Davison Shimuzhila has confirmed that the family has received K500,000 compensation ordered by the court, which was paid in instalments, according to Diamond TV.