2 Gassing Suspects Committed To High Court

Chingola ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Two Chingola men have been committed to the Kitwe High Court for trial for gassing residents with poisonous substances.

The was after a lengthy trial in the Chingola Magistrate Court.

This is in a case where Aubrey Mulemfwe, 22, and Derrick Munuka 27, stand charged with four counts of administering a poisonous substance contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on January 22, 2020, the duo jointly and whilst acting together with other people unknown with intent to cause harm, maliciously administered a poisonous substance endangering lives of four different people in all four counts.

The state informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had issued instructions to commit the matter for trial.

Chingola Magistrate Stephen Mabona told the duo that the letter of committal to the High Court had been issued and their case was going to be heard in the Kitwe High Court. (File Picture during gassing crisis).