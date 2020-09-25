Agro News | Govt Launches Spraying Of Red Locusts In Sesheke

Sesheke ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The government has launched the spraying of the African Migratory Locusts (Red locusts).

Speaking during the launch of the spraying programme in Sesheke in Western Province on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo assured farmers that government is taking necessary measures to ensure the outbreak of the red locusts is controlled.

Mr Katambo said President Edgar Lungu is concerned about the situation that poses a serious threat on both household and national food security, hence his directive to ensure that more support is provided for the fight against the Locusts.

He said government will provide additional support to the International Red Locust Control Organisation for the spraying programme to be effective.

And Minister in the office of the vice President Mrs Olipa Phiri says her office, through Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), will establish a call centre to enable farmers to report any occurrences regarding the African Migratory Locusts.

Western Province Minister Richard Kapita said the launch of the spraying programme has given hope to farmers that the Locusts will be eradicated.

And Induna Inyamawina Mwangelwa Akapelwa said the traditional leadership in Western Province is ready for action and that the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) will work with government and provide full support to the spraying programme.