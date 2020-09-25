Chingola Man Convicted Of Defiling Step Daughter Committed To High Court For Sentencing

Chingola ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Chingola Magistrates Court has committed a 27-year-old man to the High Court for sentencing after he was found guilty of defiling his step daughter.

In this case, Enock Kapenda 27, of Soweto was charged with defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Kapenda, a Security Guard in February sexually defiled his 15-year-old step daughter and impregnated her.

Resident Magistrate Stephen Mabona, in passing Judgment, said that the persecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt that the victim is 15 years old, and that the medical report shows that her hymen was torn.

Magistrate Mabona also said that it was not in dispute that the girl was six months pregnant.

He also said that according to the victim, she told the court that on dates unknown her father went to her bedroom in the night and when she saw him he run away and on another day he came to her room and threatened to kill her and her mother if she refused to have sex.

Magistrate Mabona then committed Kapenda to the Kitwe High Court for sentencing.