Copper Queens Regroup for Cosafa Assignment

Zambia Senior Women National team coach Bruce Mwape has named a 28 member provisional squad for a local camp as the team commences preparations for the 2020 Cosafa Women Championship that is provisionally set for next month in Port Elizabeth.

The team will commence residential camp this weekend (Sunday) as Mwape and his bench begin to prepare for upcoming international engagements.

Mwape has fused in some of the top performers from the under-20 women national team in a clear show of faith for the future of the Copper Queens.

There are familiar campaigners like fit-again Rhodah Chileshe, Grace Chanda, Mary Mwakapila, Margaret Belemu, Ireene Lungu, Lushomo Mweemba, Hazel Nali, Judith Zulu, Anita Mulenga and Martha Tembo among others.

Apart from the Cosafa assignment the Copper Queens also have a top drawer friendly match against Chile in November as part of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Copper Queens have established themselves as an emerging continental force and overwhelmingly validated their status by grabbing the only automatic slot to the Olympics for the African continent at the expense of heavies like Cameroon.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco), Natasha Chanda (National Assembly)

(DEFENDERS)

Anita Mulenga, Agness Musesa, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Memory Nthala (Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Khosa, Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Eagles), Jackline Nkole (Indeni),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireene Lungu, Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes) Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Thandiwe Ndhlovu (Zesco), Amira Njovu, Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Misozi Zulu (Indeni)

(STRIKERS)

Grace Chanda (Zesco), Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Mary Mambwe (Red Arrows), Salome Phiri (Bauleni)