Corporate Tax Cut To 15% For Lodges, Hotels

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has proposed a significant reduction in corporate income tax rate for hotels and lodges from 35% to 15% in the 2021 national budget.

The government hopes through this measure, the tourism sector will be resuscitated and promotion of local tourism will be enhanced.

Dr Ng’andu has also proposed to suspend import duty on safari game viewing

motor vehicles, tourist

buses and coaches.

He has also proposed to suspend license of renewal fees paid by hotels and lodges.

It has also been proposed th that the retention fees

paid by tourism

enterprises and registration fees for hotel managers be suspended.

Meanwhile, investment threshold for Zambian investors who intend to operate in the Multi Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) or industrial park has been reduced from US$500,000 to US$100,000.

“Mr. Speaker, I propose

further tax incentives as follows:

a) Introduce a local content

allowance for income tax

purposes for utilisation of

selected local raw

materials to encourage

local content and value

addition; and reduce the investment

threshold for a Zambian

citizen to qualify for tax

incentives under the

Zambia Development

Agency Act No.11 of

2006 to US$100,000 from

US$500,000 for those

intending to operate in a

priority sector, a multi

facility economic zone or

industrial park,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu said government

proposes to spend K119.6 billion in

2021 which translates to 32.6 percent

of GDP.

” Of this amount, K68.0

billion, representing 18.5 percent of

GDP, will come from domestic

revenues and grants. The balance of

K51.6 billion will be raised through financing,” he stated.

The Minister announced that the fiscal deficit is

targeted to reduce to 9.3 percent of

GDP in 2021 from the 11.7 percent

projected outturn for 2020.