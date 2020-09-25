ECZ Working On Framework For Voting Of Prisons

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The quest for prisoners to vote in the 2021 General Election depends on facilitating voting modalities in Correctional facilities, Vice President Inonge Wina has said.

Speaking during the Question for Oral Answer Session in Parliament on Thursday, Wina said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is currently working on voting modalities.

The vice president said when she responded to UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu who wanted to know if prisoners will vote in 2021 that government has not given any time frame to the ECZ regarding the actualisation of the modalities.

Presently, prisoners in Zambia have been legally given the right to vote.