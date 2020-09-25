Govt Increases Time For Church Service

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Government has increased time for church service amid the COVID-19 pandemic from one hour to two hours while the use of classrooms for church services remains suspended.

The guidelines were reviewed by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs following consultations with the Ministry of Health.

And National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela said the review of the guidelines was in view of the lifting of some of the restrictions which led to the opening of bars, among others.

Reverend Sikwela said in a statement to the media that Religious Organisations have been allowed to increase duration for their worship service while church conferences outside the main service have been allowed on condition, they get clearance certificate from health authorities.

He has, however, stated that children below five years are not allowed to attend the gatherings but those above six years can attend Sabbath or Sunday school provided they wear masks properly and observe social distancing.

Reverend Sikwela said elderly people above 60 years can attend church and religious gatherings except for those with underlying conditions.