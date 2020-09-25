Jay Jay And Others Committed To High Court For Trial In Aggravated Assault Case

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and four others who are charged with aggravated assault have been committed to the High Court for trial.

35-year-old Banda, a businessman of Petauke, is jointly charged with John Lungu, 26, of Garden House, Maxwell Pito, 20, of Lusaka West, Mose Silyonde, 27, of Kanyama and Lyford Phiri, 21, of unknown residential address.

Magistrate Mwale committed Mr Banda and others to the High Court following a committal certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

When state prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo called the case, he said he was in receipt of a committal certificate from the DPP.

Following the committal certificate issued, the court informed the accused that they will no longer be appearing before him.