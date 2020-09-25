Nakonde Woman Admits Stealing Baby From Church

Nakonde ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 27-year-old businesswoman from Ntindi village in Nakonde who stole a 3-month-old baby from the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nakonde has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Ms Edith Nalomba, who was apprehended on the same day she stole baby Natalia Nakanyika, is believed to have given an overdose of piriton to prevent the baby from crying.

Ms Nalomba was later found with the baby by its father hours before midnight in Chiyanga Village, an area in the border town with a high crime rate.

She was handed over to the police at the mercy of the baby’s father after she was beaten up by a mob.

On the day she was apprehended, she denied stealing the infant as she claimed it belonged to a woman in Kapiri Mposhi district who was unwell.

Asked by the magistrate why she stole baby Natalia , Ms Nalomba said she did not know what was using her.

She was arrested on September 12, 2020.

The matter has been adjourned to September, 28, 2020 for presentation of written facts.