UNGA | Lungu Calls For Debt Cancellation

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has told the United Nations General Assembly that the post-COVID-19 landscape will require swift action to guarantee recovery and lay a solid foundation for a better world.

Addressing the UN General Assembly Virtual Summit from State House in Lusaka last night, President Lungu said Zambia supports debt relief or cancellation for developing member states.

He said there should be enhanced collaboration in research for the vaccination as well as cure of COVID-19, which has put a lot of economic stress on developing countries like Zambia.

President Lungu said there was need for mobilisation of resources from the local and international community to assist struggling countries.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had not only destroyed economies and worsened poverty but also showed people how interconnected and interdependent the world was.

He said the pandemic also showed people how they must work together to respond effectively to the challenges that they are confronted with.

The meeting was themed “The future we want; the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”

“The theme, presents us an opportunity to have existing multilateral corporations to address the challenges affecting our people. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only decimated economies and exacerbated poverty but has also shown us how interconnected and interdependent our world is and how we must work together to respond effectively to the challenges that confront us today. Under these circumstances, an opportunity has manifested itself on the need to maximize our corporative advantages as well as share expertise, technologies, innovations and indigenous knowledge to be utilised for the betterment of our people’s livelihoods. I remain confident that with the concerted efforts and unity of purpose together we can conquer this pandemic on a global scale,” President Lungu said.