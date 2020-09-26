Golden Party Leader Demands Comprehensive Sexual Education Curriculum Withdrawal

The opposition Golden Party of Zambia has backed the position taken by the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia in urging the Ministry of General Education and the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to immediately withdraw Comprehensive Sexuality Education from the Zambian education curriculum.

In a statement issued today, Party Leader, Mr. Jackson Silavwe, notes that the ultimate goal of Comprehensive Sexual Education is to erode the country’s deeply held christian beliefs and cultural norms that gives national identity.

“After a careful study of the content the learner’s have been exposed to in classes, we agree that the current CSE should be more accurately called ‘abortion, promiscuity and gay rights education. Parents of Zambia must know that the current CSE promotes radical sexual ideologies and behaviors that conflict with the religious and cultural values passed on from generation to generations. Indeed the current CSE is grave betrayal of children’s rights by Government officials who should have the welfare of the next generations. As a Christian Nation, this is a sin we must correct” Mr. Silavwe said.

Mr. Silavwe has further outlined some of the harmful concepts associated with the Comprehensive Sexual Education;

a) CSE Teaches children to masturbate.

b) Encourages acceptance and exploration of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

c) Promotes high risk sexual behaviors (oral and anal sex) and teaches it is safe.

d) Promotes abortion as safe and without consequences.

e) Encourages children to experiment sexually with peers of their same and opposite sex.

f) Encourages peer to peer sexual education without the knowledge of parents.

g) Promotes disrespect to parents and religious and cultural values.

He has therefore appealed to the Government of Zambia to immediately withdrawal CSE from schools, allow consultations and fine tune in order to reflect our Christian beliefs and positive cultural aspects of our society.

“Our actions today as a people must preserve the sanctity of the future generations. let’s protect our children.

God Bless Zambia” he said.