Govt Uncovers Fake COVID-19 Test Certificate Scam

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Ministry of Health says some some private health facilities and unscrupulous individuals are at a considerable fee, issuing fake COVID-19 certificates to members of the public for purposes of travel and access to some privileges.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo stated that the issuing of fake COVID-19 certificates is inimical to public health security as it puts the lives of Zambians and citizens in other jurisdictions at high risk.

Dr Kabalo stated that the Ministry of Health has designated facilities that are authorized to issue authentic certificates for those undergoing COVID-19 test.