MMD Rejects ECZ’s Request For A Meeting With Nevers

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has rejected the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s request that party president Nevers Mumba appears without fail, after he was summoned following his allegations of rigging in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Mumba, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano requested Dr. Mumba to appear before the ECZ on Friday at 14 hours at the ECZ Headquarters.

“Following allegations of rigging in the just ended Lukashya By-Elections made by yourself, you are requested to appear before the Commission without fail at 14 hours,” the letter read in part.

However, MMD National Secretary Mrs Elizabeth Chitika, in response, stated that neither ECZ nor Nshindano have the authority to summon anyone as they are not a Court of law.

“I write to inform you that President Mumba is not available and will be unable to appear before you. However, even if he was around, he would never come to your office as demanded by you since you are not a Court,” Mrs Chitika stated in part.