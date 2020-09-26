NAPSA Stars Appoint Janza as Technical Director

Super League side Napsa Stars has appointed former Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza as Technical Director.

Janza who also served as FAZ Technical Director will oversee all the operations of the club including supervising the technical teams for both senior and junior teams.

The soft-spoken Janza’s immediate past stint was in Swaziland where he resigned as Mbabane Swallows coach to join the pensioners.

Janza was at the helm of the Zambia National Team at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where the Chipolopolo bowed out in the first round.

Napsa Board Chairperson, Dr. Greg Chola Nsofu, said the club was confident that Mr. Janza will add great value to the team especially at the stage that the club had reached as a continental contestant.

“I’m happy to announce that we have engaged Mr. Janza to help in steering the club to greater heights as Technical Director in line with our strategic plan. Mr, Janza is a man of great experience which I have no doubt will change the club’s fortunes even as we embark on our continental journey.” Dr. Nsofu said.

Napsa Stars finished fourth in the 2019/2020 season and earned the right to represent Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The recruitment of Janza is seen as a measure to strengthen the team’s technical abilities.