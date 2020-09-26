Police Say There’s No Recruitment At The Moment

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Zambia Police Service says there is no police recruitment at the moment.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the service has not carried any advertisement on recruitment.

“We wish to re-emphasise our earlier statement that the Zambia Police Service is not conducting any recruitment at the moment. There are cases which are still under investigation in which unsuspecting members of the public are being deceived by fraudsters through social media that the institution is recruiting officers,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that all adverts on social media that talk about police recruitment are fake.

“Some posts are even suggesting that people take application letters to offices which, in itself, is a security risk as one may land themselves in the hands of criminals and may end up being attacked. We want to make it clear that the Zambia Police has not carried any advertisement on recruitment hence all adverts and information circulating on social media about recruitment in the police service is fake and should be treated as such,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She advised members of the public to wait for advertisements which are usually placed in traditional media (Print, Television and Radio) with a clear guide on how applications should be submitted.

Katongo reminded members of the public that all those that are offering to render help to people that want to join the service are fraudsters with the aim of defrauding the public.