Trailer Kills Kapompo Woman

Kabompo ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 66-year-old woman of Kabompo District in North Western Province has died after a trailer of a speeding motor vehicle rolled over her.

Grace Mtonga met her fate as she walked on the pedestrians way along Zambezi Road near Kufwayinda village.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has identified the driver of the said motor vehicle as Frederick Bwalya, 36.

He has explained that Bwalya, who was driving a Toyota Surf, was towing an unregistered trailer.

Mr Chushi said due to excessive speed, the trailer detached from the motor vehicle and rolled over, hitting the woman who was walking.

He said the body has since been deposited in Kabompo District Hospital awaiting postmortem while the driver has been arrested and charged for causing death by dangerous driving.