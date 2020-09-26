UPND SUPPORTERS TURN AGAINST HH, FORCING HIM TO DELETE POST ON BUDGET

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

UPND supporters and followers on facebook mocked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for appreciating the 2021 national budget which has raised PAYE exempt threshold to K4,000.

The supporters told him that if the budget was progressive, then there was no need of changing government.

Others posted that it could be that the PF had now put their house in order and ready to govern and improve the livelihood of Zambians.

Another supporter said HH should just continue in opposition even after 2021 with his oversight role.

But few others claimed the account could have been hacked and wondered what had become of HH.

After sensing that most of his supporters were seemingly unhappy, he deleted the post and posted another one.

“We shall provide an analysis of the budget and offer better alternatives for the benefit of the Zambian people,” he said.

And US based staunch UPND supporter George Mtonga who had re-posted HH’s earlier comment went mute as the post automatically got deleted from his page.