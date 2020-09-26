UPND SUPPORTERS TURN AGAINST HH, FORCING HIM TO DELETE POST ON BUDGET

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Sept 2020
By ZR Reporter
UPND supporters and followers on facebook mocked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for appreciating the 2021 national budget which has raised PAYE exempt threshold to K4,000.
The supporters told him that if the budget was progressive, then there was no need of changing government.
Others posted that it could be that the PF had now put their house in order and ready to govern and improve the livelihood of Zambians.
Another supporter said HH should just continue in opposition even after 2021 with his oversight role.
But few others claimed the account could have been hacked and wondered what had become of HH.
After sensing that most of his supporters were seemingly unhappy, he deleted the post and posted another one.
“We shall provide an analysis of the budget and offer better alternatives for the benefit of the Zambian people,” he said.
And US based staunch UPND supporter George Mtonga who had re-posted HH’s earlier comment went mute as the post automatically got deleted from his page.
11 Comments
I Don't Care
HH is still my choice next no matter what
Overseer
Am sure he was not really really appreciating it, he was just rather being ridiculously ironic
Dent
hh has been there for us and he is still there for us, why should we criticize him for just making a rather funny mockery at pf’s mismanagement, we won’t turn our backs against him, he’s just a human like the rest of us and we can all make mistakes bcoz we ain’t perfect. He is still the man we know, a confident brilliant genius, however good u can describe him
Chanda
JUST LIKE YOUR NAME, YOU ARE DENTED SIR. BE OPEN MINDED AND OBJECTIVE. DONT JUST FOLLOW HH BECAUSE HE IS HH. HAVE SOLID REASONS. YOU SEEM TO BE GENUINELY BRAINWASHED AND GENUINELY LOST. LIKE A BLIND FOLLOWER. AND AM NOT TELLING YOU TO JOIN PF. JUST BE OBJECTIVE.
HH 2K21
HH 2021, forwardyyyyyyyyy………..
Lolwe
This is just propaganda. HH a landa ifya maano each time. He has vision for Zambia and not a mwankole type.
Banana
Give us Bally iwe ndani
Don't kulaba
It’s forward chabe
Adjudicator
We can’t turn against hh, we admire him. One Bally, One HH
Lethal Weapon
The only reason pipo from Luapula,Noethern and Eastern provinces don’t vote for HH is because they feel a president can only come from those regions.
My suggestion is that we from the other regions should support each other aswel.. for some of us with companies, only employ people from our ally regions…
Lets also start fighting for dividing this country into Northern Zambia and Southern Zambia because I am convinced we can’t co-exist….