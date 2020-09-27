17-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT DEAD IN KAMANGA NIGHT CLUB FRACAS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police in Lusaka have shot dead a 17-year-old boy while trying to close down a night club in Kamanga compound after patrons became unruly.

The shooting of the boy triggered riots in Kamanga compound, with residents causing extensive damage to two police vehicles and the police post.

Police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated that the incident happened when some Police reserve officers and members of the neighborhood watch went to close a night club which was reported to have been operating after stipulated hours.

As the police tried to close the premises, patrons rose against the them and during the process of the confusion, a firearm went off and shot Timothy Zulu, who died.

“In the early hours of today, 27th September, 2020, around 01:00 hours, some Police reserve officers and members of the neighborhood went to close a night club operating under the name Flavour Night Club in the area which was reported to have been operating after stipulated hours,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“As they tried to close the premises, patrons rose against the officers and during the process of the confusion, a firearm went off and shot Timothy Zulu aged 17 years of Kamanga Compound who has died. This sparked riots in which Kamanga Police post and two police motor vehicles have been damaged while one officer who was among the officers who went to pick the body of the victim has been injured.”

Calm has since been restored and officers are on the ground keeping vigil in the area.

Mrs Katongo said an inquiry has been launched into the incident and appealed to members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue in the matter.