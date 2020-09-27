COVID-19 HALTS U-15 CROATIA OUTING

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the third and fourth play-off between Zambia and Qatar will not take place.

“We regret to announce that the Under-15 National Team will not play their third and fourth play-off with Qatar after two of our players tested positive to Covid-19. The organizers of the tournament have informed us of the decision and the affected players will be isolated as per health regulations,” Kashala says.

“The safety and health of the players is more important. As you are all aware we live in strange times with the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed a lot of lives worldwide. The health authorities have subjected the rest of the team to requisite health protocols and have been found negative.”