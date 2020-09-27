Dickson Jere Drops Defamation Case Against Noel Nkoma

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Lusaka lawyer and journalist Mr Dickson Jere has discontinued the defamation case against economist Mr Noel Nkoma, following a consent order the duo has entered into.

Mr Jere, who served as former president Rupiah Banda’s special assistant for press and public relations, had sued Mr Nkoma for defamation of character for calling him a liar and an attention seeker in a WhatsApp group.

This followed his Facebook posting on August 9, 2020, in which eulogized deceased Zambia Security and Intelligence Services director general Samuel Nkhoma titled “The spy who loved me”.

But Mr Nkoma commented that Mr Jere was lying about the relationship he shared with deceased intelligence chief, and went on to say the same in a WhatsApp Group.

Mr Jere, in his statement of claim, further stated that Mr Nkoma repeated the same words in another WhatsApp group that had more than 200 members, which ultimately

But the parties have now agreed to have the defamation case dropped and that Mr Nkoma issues an apology and retraction of the defamatory words.

By consent of the parties through their lawyers Mosha and Company and Ventus Legal Practitioners, the case has been discontinued.

“It is hereby agreed and ordered that the defendant s simultaneously with the signing of this consent order issue and publish an apology and retraction of the defamatory words uttered by him against the plaintiff and the plaintiff has accepted the said apology and retraction in extinction of all claims for malicious falsehood and defamation. That the plaintiff has in the consequence of the above agreed to discontinue this matter. That each party bears own costs,” read the order authorised by judge Gertrude Chawatama.

Mr Jere was in this case was seeking damages for malicious falsehood, libel, aggravated damages including damages for Mr Nkoma’s alleged failure to render an apology.