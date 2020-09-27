KAMPYONGO HAPPY WITH MOBILE NRC REGISTRATION PROCESS IN MATERO

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness with the mobile National Registration Card (NRC) issuance process in matero.

He said he is impressed that officers are dedicated and determined to deliver to the expectations of Zambians.

The minister has, however, directed that new equipment is given to the Matero center because the area is receiving people from surrounding places.

Mr Kampyongo has also advised the officers to be patient and vigilant.

“Keep up the good work officers, I am expressed and I am directing Mr Nephas Chifuta to ensure that by Monday, you have new equipment to ensure that the good works continue,” he said.

And registration officer-in-charge at the center Nelly Kaseka says the team is doing well and the registration process is going on as planned.