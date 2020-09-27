Lstone Man Arrested For Impersonating A Nurse

Livingstone ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police in Livingstone have detained a 23-year-old man for impersonating a public officer.

Justine Michelo was spotted wearing a nursing uniform and it was later discovered that he was not a nurse.

“Police in Livingstone received a report of impersonating a public officer in which a male adult clad in a nursing uniform was spotted by some alert members of the public who told some officials at the Hospital to verify if, indeed, the said person was a nurse. It was later established that the said person was not a nurse. They apprehended him and surrendered him to Police where he was later identified as Justine Michelo, aged 23, of no fixed abode,” Police spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has stated.

She stated that the incident is alleged to have occurred around 10:00 hours at Livingstone Central Hospital.

Mrs Katongo stated that the suspect awaits court appearance.