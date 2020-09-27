President Lungu Calls On Journalists To Be Factual

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambian journalists to promote peace and unity through factual and objective reporting ahead of the 2021 general election.

President Lungu says it is the duty of journalists to safeguard the peace and unity that the country enjoys through responsible, factual, truthful, and objective reporting.

He says journalists must strictly adhere to professional ethics because not doing so could plunge the country into chaos.

The Head of State, who was speaking in a speech read by information permanent Secretary Mr Amos Malupenga, has however condemned acts of intimidation and infringement against the media.

He said this during the 18th MISA Zambia Awards ceremony in Lusaka Friday evening.

He further said it is time for the media to engage in issue-based reporting, as this will promote healthy deliberations and influence good decision making on various matter affecting the citizenry .

He has also commended journalists for the exceptional work that has been exhibited during the COVID-19 outbreak as the nation has been kept informed.

President Lungu said government is committed to media freedom and its development.

And MISA Zambia Chairperson Helen Mwale said the media must be commended for risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the country is informed and educated on every stage of the pandemic.