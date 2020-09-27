VJ SAYS THERE IS NO WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Veteran politician Vernon Mwanga has observed that Zambia will still be in the hands of the PF even beyond 2021 and that it is senseless to think people will vote the PF out of power because the opposition have failed to show seriousness.

A week ago, ADD president Mr Charles Milupi disclosed that the opposition alliance which he chairs is facing problems because of internal fights about who should lead it.

And now, Mr Mwaanga says there is currently no opposition political party that has shown the green lights and capacity to dislodge the Patriotic Front.

“Opposition political parties have failed to organise themselves and deliver the manifesto to the people of Zambia,” he has said. “The opposition Alliance has no potential to remove PF from power. The message is not enough, they have failed to convince the voters.”

He observed that selfishness will cost the opposition Alliance.

“The PF is on the ground delivering development to the people of Zambia while the opposition is fighting for who should lead the alliance. By the way, Alliances don’t work in Zambia, we have seen strong Alliances collapsing like towers,” Mr Mwaanga is reported to have said. “The PF/UPND in 2011 pact failed because my brother HH thought he would make it on his own. UPND has been in Alliances ever since but it has never worked for them because of selfish way of handling politics. My brother HH is self-centered to allow other members of Alliance to challenge him.”