Lundazi ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

Petauke Central Member of Parliament Dora Siliya, who addressed party structures and headmen in Lundazi, advised party structures to remain united and continue supporting president Lungu’s vision.

The Information Minister and chief governmentspokesperson, said ordinary people are appreciating the mass developments that the PF government has implemented and said the opposition must give the ruling party chance to finish its projects.