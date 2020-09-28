No One Was Left Homeless After Gymkhana Demolitions, Says Chingola Council

Chingola ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

The Chingola Municipal Council has said no one was left homeless after demolitions of illegal structures in Gymkhana.

Town Clerk Titus Tembo has said in a statement that there were malicious stories on social media regarding the demolitions, which gave an impression that some were left stranded after the exercise.

“It has come to my attention and that of the Local Authority that malicious stories have been peddled on various social media platforms pertaining to the demolition exercise that occurred in Gymkhana. I would like to state clearly that Chingola Municipal Council acted within its legal mandate as enshrined in the Urban and Regional Planning Act. Further, I would like to state clearly that of all structures razed down, none was occupied or close to completion. It is therefore mischievous for anyone to peddle lies of the council’s quick intervention and create a fallacy that the Local Authority has displaced families,” Mr Tembo stated.

“Let it also be made clear that Chingola Municipal Council will not take kindly to any persons who will be found illegally allocating land or building without the necessary building documents such as planning or building permits. The Local Authority is ready to follow the law to the letter and any aggrieved persons claiming ownership of the said parcels of land as earlier advised are free to bring relevant documentation to the council. The Chingola Municipal Council would like to send a stern warning that it will not allow illegalities in its borough and thus, all are advised to follow correct procedures of land allocation, alienation and development.”