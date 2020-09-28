POLICE TO PROBE LEAKED DAEV ABUSE VIDEO

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police have instituted investigations into the video circulating on social media in which deceased musician David Phiri popularly known as DAEV is being assaulted by two women.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that police have taken interest in the said video and will ascertain what transpired on the fateful day.

In the video, Daev is seen in a kneeling position while receiving some lashes from two ladies, one of whom has been identified as singer Yo Maps’ current girlfriend.

The ladies excitedly whipped Daev as one of them declared that she had no mercy for him.

Behind the scenes was another guy who was filming the ordeal while seemingly enjoying the abuse that was being inflicted on Daev, as he promised that the content would not be leaked to anyone.

It is yet to be known when the video was taken.