Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020
By ZR Reporter
MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba this morning appeared before the police at the Service Headquarters in Lusaka where he was summoned following his allegations of rigging in the Lukashya parliamentary by-elections.
“His summoning is based on a statement he recently made which is circulating on social media where he brought out several issues bordering on the just ended Lukashya Parliamentary by elections,” police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.
“He was called in for an inquiry as the matters he alleged have to be investigated.”
Dr Mumba was summoned
One Response to “Police Summon Nevers Mumba Over Rigging Accusations”
Chanda Chrispin
This is a very interesting issue which most of us would like to know if what Mr. MUMBA accused the ruling party was right, again can the police really do a good job when investigating a ruling party? What can the police do if MUMBA give them leading information, can they tell the nation about their findings or they can just keep quiet.