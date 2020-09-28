Police Summon Nevers Mumba Over Rigging Accusations

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba this morning appeared before the police at the Service Headquarters in Lusaka where he was summoned following his allegations of rigging in the Lukashya parliamentary by-elections.

“His summoning is based on a statement he recently made which is circulating on social media where he brought out several issues bordering on the just ended Lukashya Parliamentary by elections,” police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

“He was called in for an inquiry as the matters he alleged have to be investigated.”

