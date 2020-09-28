PRESIDENT LUNGU RESPECTS ECZ – STATE HOUSE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

President Edgar Lungu has noted with concern insinuations that he has directed the Electoral Commission of Zambia to abandon the current voters register and introduce electronic voting to disadvantage the opposition.

State House spokesperson Isaac Chipampe has said President Lungu respects the ECZ, an autonomous body, and cannot influence their decisions.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia is an independent and autonomous Electoral Management Body, empowered under Act No. 35 of 2016 “to make regulations providing for the registration of voters and for the manner of conducting elections”, among other functions. Therefore, President Lungu would like to reaffirm his unwavering commitment to ensuring the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, or indeed any other Constitutional body. The President would, therefore, not sanction any acts that would usurp the powers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” Mr Chipampe stated. “Under his leadership, President Lungu has allowed and will continue to allow Constitutional bodies like the ECZ to operate autonomously and independently.

President Lungu, therefore, finds it absurd that some citizens continue to claim that he is directing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to change voter registration methods to his and the ruling party’s advantage.”

He said even President Lungu and the ruling party are uncomfortable with some of the newly introduced methods but “he is restrained to comment because his words maybe seen as interference in the operations of the Electoral

Commission of Zambia”.

“More importantly, President Lungu does not want the electoral process to be marred in controversy and prays that the pols would be free and fair before during, and after voting,” Mr Chipampe stated.