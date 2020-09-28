Six die in Mwense bus accident, police say as number of injured is yet to be established

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Six people have died while others have been injured in an accident which occurred around 07:00 hours on the Mwense-Mansa road in Luapula Province.

The accident happened when the driver of the Scorpion bus tried to avoid a pothole but went and collided with an oncoming rider.

Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo has confirmed the deaths.

The rider died on the spot together with five passengers who were trapped in the bus.

“Involved was a Zhong Tong bus registration number AIB 3978 property of VIDA Logistics Transport of Ndola which was being driven by Kendrick Simusokwe of Kitwe who is among the seriously injured and admitted to Mwense Hospital,” Mrs Katongo has stated.

“Also involved was a rider, Kalemfu Winston, aged 22 years who was coming from the opposite direction. Due to the impact, the rider died on the spot together with five passengers who were trapped. The number of the injured passengers has not yet been established and are admitted to both Mansa and Mwense Hospitals.”