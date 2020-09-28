We’ll Crack A Whip On Anyone Making Fake Pledges In President Lungu’s Name – Chanda

Luanshya ~ Mon, 28 Sept 2020

The ruling Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt Province has warned officials in the habit of making pledges of huge sums of money in the name of President Edgar Lungu to stop the trend or disciplinary measures will be taken against them.

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda on Saturday addressed Roan and Mpatamato Marketeers who complained about media reports that alleged that they received K120,000 from PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo, when the situation on the ground was different.

Following these complaints, Mr Chanda the Provincial Executive will be forced to use its powers to crack the whip on anyone making fake pledges.

He said there is a habit of officials going round the province making “false and fake pledges to the Churches, Marketeers and ordinary Zambians in the name of President Edgar Lungu” but has warned them to stop the tendency.

“This behaviour by some Party officials to make fake huge donations for the cameras and giving fake promises just for media publicity but fail to fulfil the same pledges is not only disheartening and decampaigning ourselves but is bringing discomfort and disrepute to the name of the Party and our Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Mr Chanda said.

“We cannot be going round making apologies on behalf of excited party officials who want to seek media fame at the expense of party growth and general mobilisation in the Province.”

But Mr Lusambo said the role of mobilization is to bring more members for the 2021 general elections and that pledges were not supposed to be delivered immediately.

“For me as Chairman, I can assure you that pledges are not immediate. It does not mean when you pledge, then you need to give money tomorrow. It’s like the budget that was presented. So it is now to go and start looking for the money,” Mr Lusambo said. “Pledges are like a budget. So like whatever allocation the minister made to each ministry, it’s not like the money is there, so now cabinet will sit and look for ways to raise the money.”