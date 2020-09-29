4th Mobile Service Provider Coming

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has announced plans by the government to introduce a fourth mobile service provider to create competition in the sector.

Mr Kafwaya said when he featured on Kwithu FM’s Chondibaba programme today that the introduction of the fourth service provider, among other plans, will result in better service provision by the providers.

“I have instructed ZICTA to procure another company to become a fourth mobile service provider in the country. And so, ZICTA is in the process of procuring that entity. An advert came out about two or three weeks ago, I hope they are getting the interests,” Mr Kafwaya said.

He said there were other measures that the government was taking in order to improve the services in the telecommunication sector.

Mr Kafwaya further said government invested heavily in the telecommunication sector such as the installation of 1, 009 towers in order to improve connectivity in the country.

Meanwhile, the minister called on the three mobile service providers in the country to be innovative and serve their clients better.

Mr Kafwaya disclosed that government slapped fines on all the three mobile service providers to show them that the state was not happy with the quality of service being provided to the people.

He said the mobile service providers should always look for opportunities in order to make the lives of their customers better.

“I think even myself, I have experienced poor network even here in Lusaka and other places. I was talking to the Chief Executive Officer for Airtel some months ago who told me that one problem is with road expansions especially here in Lusaka because some cables are tempered by contractors where some data passes. We must find a way of serving our people better, and we must always look for opportunities to make life easier for the people,” Mr Kafwaya said.