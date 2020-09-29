ANOTHER FATAL ACCIDENT: 5 DIE IN SAMFYA

Samfya ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

Barely a day after 6 people died in a bus accident in Mwense, another 5 people have died after the Toyota Harrier they were in overturned on the Mansa-Samfya road on Monday night.

Three of the passengers have sustained injuries.

According to police spokesperson Esther Katongo, the driver of a Toyota Harrier lost control due to excessive speed and overturned.

Taila Simpemba, aged 22, of Nakonde, was heading to the Northern direction but lost control due to excessive speed and overturned near Chief Chisunka’s area.

He died on the spot.

“The accident happened last night September 28, 2020 around 20:30 hours along Mansa-Samfya road,” Mrs Katongo stated.

Others who died are Jackson Nshinka, 32, a boy named Morgan Kachemba aged 5, a girl named Bridget Chishima of an unknown, and another boy named Amon Nshinka aged 2, all of Kaputa District.