Daev’s Abuse Shocks NGOCC

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has joined in condemning the physical abuse of musician David Phiri, aka Daev, by two women captured in videos that has gone viral on social media.

The two women, seemingly excited at the abuse, are seen flogging Daev while making running commentaries as their contemporary, a man, filmed the ordeal.

The leakage of the videos on social media early Monday stirred anger as they came only hours after Daev and four others perished in a fatal road accident on the Chirundu-Kafue road on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Zambian Comedian Thomas Sipalo, aka Diffikoti, and lawyer Simon Mwila reported Daev’s abusers to the police.

The duo has revealed that some lawyers have expressed interest to provide legal services to the case pro bono.

Several Zambians have been calling for the arrest of the two women, Kidrist and Mather.

Kidrist is the current girlfriend of musician Yoram Mapulanga, aka Yo Maps.

And in a statement, NGOCC has said the abuse was regrettable and advised men and women to desist from any form of violence as it was retrogressive.

“As an organisation we are appalled by the behavior of the women in the video. As we have stated before NGOCC condemns in the strongest terms any form of violence regardless of the perpetrator, whether male or female. We therefore condemn in the strongest terms the behavior of the two women. It is our hope that the law enforcement agencies will take keen interest in the matter,” NGOCC executive director Chilufya Siwale has stated.

Police have since taken interest in the matter after viewing the videos.