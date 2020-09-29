Daev’s Burial Set For Wednesday

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Musician David Phiri aka Daev will be buried tomorrow (Wednesday) at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

This is according to XYZ manager Harry Mwanza, popularly known as DJ H-Mac.

Church service will be at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Mr Mwanza has commended government and other stakeholders who have helped during the trying moment.

“The loss of Daev aka David Phiri is a big blow to Zambian Music. We mourn our friend, brother and colleague in total anguish, agony and shock! We extend our prayers and sympathies to the families producer K man and others who perished in the tragedy. At the same time, we remain humbled with the support from many other stakeholders including Government during this trying moment. May God’s grace continue abounding over your daily lives,” Mr Mwanza said.

Daev died with four other passengers who were in the Toyota Vitz he was driving on Sunday.

The accident happened on the Chirundu-Kafue road at Red Paint area as they were returning to Lusaka when Daev lost control of the motor vehicle, went off the road and overturned, after which the motor vehicle caught fire.