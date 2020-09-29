Elephant Tramples Chama Man to Death

A 42-year-old man of Chama District in Muchinga Province has died after being trampled on by a lone elephant.

The deceased has been identified as Manase Mwandila of Kanabeza Village.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase, who confirmed the development, said the deceased met his fate as he was heading to his garden.

Mr Njase said the incident happened on Sunday around 06:30hrs.

He has stated that officers who visited the scene found the deceased with multiple injuries suffered from the attack.

Mr Njase said the body has been handed over to the family who have also been advised to proceed with burial.

He added that officers from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks have launched a manhunt for the elephant.

Mr Njase has told residents not to panic, stating that relevant authorities are on top of things to address the matter.