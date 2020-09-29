MET Department Signals Hot Days Ahead

The Zambia Meteorological Department has advised that very hot temperatures are expected over much of the Country in the coming days.

The department says Maximum temperatures of above 38˚C are expected over the valley areas and the South Western Districts of Zambia which include; Kasempa, Kabompo, Kalabo, Kaoma and Senanga.

Other areas expected to receive very hot temperatures includes Sioma, Sesheke, Mulobezi, Shangombo, Kazungula and Livingstone as well as Maamba, Sinazongwe, Gwembe and Choma.

The public is therefore advised to keep cool and stay hydrated.