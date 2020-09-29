Micho to Trim Squad to Half by Sunday

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says he expects to trim the number of local players currently in camp to 24 by Sunday.

And Micho has paid tribute to the local coaches for helping keep the players in shape during the covid-19 laden period.

Speaking after taking the 40 local players through the paces at Nkoloma Stadium, Micho said that some of the foreign players may be given a run against the Flames on October 7 in Lusaka.

“From the 40 players, we are looking by Sunday to reduce to 20-24 players. They will be in contention plus the 13 players that we have invited, seven from Europe and six of them from the African continent,” Micho said.

“We shall make a competitive squad where the first match against Malawi we are looking to give chance mostly to the local players and some of the players playing outside that we have not seen enough.”

The man affectionately dubbed the Serbian Wolf said the three friendly matches lined up during the FIFA window will be used to refine the Chipolopolo.

“We are going with the combined squad to Kenya. In the first two matches against Kenya and against Malawi we want to see what the best amongst the local players so that we have the general check up against Bafana Bafana we see where we are, how we are and which direction to go,” he said.

Micho said his technical bench was looking at adding a bonus friendly against any of the top three South African Premier Soccer League clubs.

“In the squad that will go to Kenya and to South Africa whoever will not be able to play against Bafana, we are looking for one high profile friendly match with one of the top clubs in South Africa Kaizer Chief, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns so that everyone gets the mileage in their legs,” he said.

Micho has thanked the local coaches for their duty in keeping the players in shape whilst off national duty.

“I want to give credit to my colleagues the Zambian coaches that have put the players in the correct fitness shape until now,” he said.

Zambia is building up for the back-to-back Cameroon 2021 (to be played in 2022) Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifiers against Botswana.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)

Gift Zulu (Nkana), Kondwani Chiboni, Benson Sakala, Zachariah Chilongoshi (all Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu, Boyd Musonda (both Zanaco), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi), Laurent Muma (Forest Rangers), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Godfrey Ngwenya, George Chisala (both Power Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba, Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Ricky Banda (Indeni), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)

