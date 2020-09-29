Minga Accident Death Toll Rises To 9

Petauke ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

THE death toll from last Friday’s Minga accident in Petauke District has risen to nine after one person died from Minga hospital on Saturday.

And police in Eastern Province have disclosed that five of the people who died were from Mozambique and four were Zambians.

The accident happened around 21:30 hours near Msumbazi bridge, about 25 kilometres West of Petauke district on the Great East Road when a Volvo truck registration number ABV 7932 and ADC 30T failed to keep to its lane and collided with a Mistsubishi Fuso fighter registration number BAP 7832.

Both vehicles careered off the road after the impact.

Eastern Province police commissioner Mr Luckson Sakala has described the conditions of the victims who are admitted to Minga Mission Hospital as stable..

He said the driver of the Fuso Fighter is one of those who died while the other driver is still admitted to Minga Mission Hospital.

Mr Sakala said some Mozambicans have identified the bodies of their relatives.