Mpika Man On The Run After Defiling 5-Year-Old Girl

Mpika ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 45-year-old man of Mpika District in Muchinga Province is on the run after he allegedly defiled a 5-year-old girl.

The suspect, who has been identified as Phillip Phiri, ran for his life after he was found defiling the minor.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner Geofrey Kunda said the victim’s father reported the matter to police.

He has explained that according to the girl’s father, the victim, in the company of his brother, 14, had gone to play at the suspect’s house.

Mr Kunda said upon noticing that the elder brother had stepped out, the suspect dragged the 5-year-old to his bedroom.

He said the victim, who was discovered in the suspect’s bedroom, sustained genital injuries.

Mr Kunda stated that Police have launched a manhunt to bring the suspect to book and has further appealed to anyone with information on Phiri’s whereabouts to inform police.