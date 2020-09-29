Private Sector Urged To Support Water And Sanitation Projects

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of water development, sanitation and environmental protection Jonas Chanda has implored the private sector to extend their corporate social responsibility by supporting projects to improve access to water and sanitation services in Lusaka and the country at large.

Speaking when he officiated at a meeting aimed to discuss investment in water, sanitation and hygiene services, Chanda said $3 billion was required under the Lusaka master plan to adequately meet the water and sanitation needs.

The minister said government recognised the critical role the private sector and civil society play in improving the health of the people and encouraged for workable partnerships.

He said over half a billion dollars has been invested for Lusaka over the past ten years in water and sanitation projects which include the Lusaka water supply and sanitation project, Kafue bulk water project, and the Lusaka sanitation program, through different financing arrangements with cooperating partners.

The meeting had representatives from seven constituencies from the city of Lusaka as well as other sector players including Lusaka Water Security Initiative (LuWSI), Lusaka Water And Sewerage Company among others.

“It is for this reason that government under the seventh national development which is anchored on multisectoral and coordinated approach aims at accelerating development efforts of the vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind,” Mr Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Chawama Member of Parliament, Lawrence Sichalwe has said there is need to increase sanitation services in order to reduce contamination of underground water and reiterated the need for increased partnerships.