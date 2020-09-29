UPND TO CREATE PARALLEL ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES WITH HOPE OF CAUSING CONFUSION IN ELECTORAL PROCESS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The opposition UPND are planning to set up online voter registration centres across the country.

The move is aimed at causing confusion by submitting wrong information to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) system, in which voters will have challenges in getting voters cards when the process starts.

The plan to set up parallel structures has been birthed by UPND national management committee which was chaired by Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

“The plan my dear is targeting young people who will submit correct details but the IT guys will enter wrong details in the system so that when that time for getting the cards comes, the owners of the cards will have correct names but different polling stations and constituency will appear,” the source said.

The source has further explained that the whole plan will turn to drama at a later stage.

“So when the youths find that their names and NRC numbers are correct but the polling station has been changed, the youths will now cause confusion and call the electoral process as a sham,” the source explained.